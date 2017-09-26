LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that heinous conspiracy of Nawaz Sharif to undermine army and judiciary will fail. Addressing a gathering of thousands of people coming from every district and area on the occasion of death anniversary of Ch Zahur Elahi Shaheed in Gujrat on Monday Ch Parvez Elahi said Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah are accused of massacre in Model Town Lahore.

“If they are punished then in future nobody will dare to shed blood of innocent people in future.” Ch Wajahat Hussain and Hussain Elahi were also present on the occasion.

In his address Ch Shujat said he has never seen such bad times in Pakistan till now as Nawaz Sharif tried to do everything for personal ego, which was in his favour but against the country. He said everywhere slogans of Go Nawaz Go Nawaz are being chanted and slogans of "Chore, Chore" have also been raised in Masjid-e-Nabavi. “What further humiliation one can suffer?” wondered Shujaat and added that Nawaz should at least think about his late father.

Ch Shujat said Supreme Court and the army are two most esteemed institutions but Nawaz tried his level best to defame the both. “Supreme Court deserves due appreciation for withstanding everything with courage."

Ch Parvez Elahi said PML-N has been in power for last 25 years but still it was a laughing stock. “What is the use of such wealth and rule in which there is no respect? Shehbaz Sharif thinks that he will not be punished for shedding blood of 14 martyrs of Model Town but I have faith in Almighty Allah that Shehbaz and his colleagues Rana Sanaullah and former IGP will surely get such punishment which history will remember.”