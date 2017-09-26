Nawaz is back to face the storm

Islamabad/ Lahore - Former premier Nawaz Sharif on Monday consulted senior party leaders following his return from London, ahead of his today’s appearance in the accountability court.

“Nawaz Sharif will appear before the NAB court on Tuesday [today],” Adviser to ex-PM on Political Affairs Asif Kirmani told the media at the Punjab House Monday morning.

“He [Nawaz] has just arrived and met with colleagues. He would… also address a press conference [today],” he stated. The consultation on prevailing political situation as well as legal issues would continue in coming days, Kirmani added.

National Accountability Bureau [NAB], following Supreme Court July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case, has filed three corruption references against Nawaz Sharif, three of his four children, and son-in-law.

Besides holding group discussions with his legal and political aides, Nawaz held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali – who has been at odds with Nawaz and some other central figures in the PML-N over some policy issues.

PM Abbasi gave his reflection on the current political situation and the corruption references pending against the Sharif family. They also discussed the functioning of the government and federal cabinet.

In the one-on-one meeting with the former PM, Ch Nisar shared with him his reservations on host of issues, sources told The Nation.

Nawaz gave him patient hearing and also expressed his reservations over the hostile posture Nisar had taken since his [Nawaz] disqualification.

Party sources said the ex-minister showed complete faith in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and appreciated his decision to come back and face the NAB cases.

Nisar however was firm on his stance of not locking horns with establishment and state institutions, they said.

Insiders said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and both of the two leaders vent out their grievances against each other, bringing reconciliation between them.

Nisar also inquired about the health of Kalsoom Nawaz, deposed premier’s wife who’s under treatment for lymphoma, and wished for her early recovery.

Nawaz was in London to look after Begum Kalsoom, who has had three surgeries so far. Before his return, the deposed primer held discussions with top party leaders and his legal team who advised him to come back and face the trails, warning that avoiding courts could land him in deeper trouble.

His sons Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar – who also have been summoned by the court – are staying back in London to take care of Begum Kalsoom.

Sources told The Nation on Sunday that their counsels would seek exemption from personal appearance for all the defendants when Nawaz appears in court, and they were hopeful it will be granted.

“I never planned to stay back in London… I had only come to take care of my wife. Neither are we corrupt nor have looted money from the state treasure,” he had said before departing from London.

Talking to The Nation, MNA Malik Abrar said former PM has returned and he would face courts. “The return of Mian Nawaz Sharif is a slap in the face of the critics,” he said.

Court appearance

Sources in the party informed that former premier would be accompanied by senior party leaders to the accountability court for today’s hearing.

Khawaja Haris advocate would be representing Nawaz Sharif while Malik Amjad Pervaiz, who is also the counsel of Ishaq Dar, will represent other members of Sharif family.

Tight security arrangements would be made in and around the court keeping in view the arrival of high profile personalities.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that Nawaz Sharif has directed the party leaders to ensure maintenance of order in the court during his appearance.

It was also decided not to give call to the party workers and activists to gather outside the court; however, if people would come to see their leader on their own they would not be barred from doing so.

Sources said that after the court appearance, the former premier would hold a press conference at Punjab House to announce the party’s future course of action.

Party sources said that Khawaja Haris, who had also held a detailed meeting with Sharif family in London last week, was instrumental in change in mind of the Sharif family toward the NAB courts trial which was later supplemented by the senior party leaders.

Group meetings

Party sources informed that in the morning Nawaz Sharif had informal session with senior party leaders – including National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, cabinet members Kh Saad Rafique, Zahid Hamid, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Talal Chaudhry and others.

The head of PML-N coalition partner Pakhtunkhawa Milli Awami Party, Mahmood Khan Achakazi also remained with him for some time.

Later, in the afternoon formal sessions with political and legal teams were held separately to devise the way forward, mainly on legal front.

In the light of the legal input the central party leaders devised the way forward for the party to tackle things in political arena and in the NAB courts.

The key figures at the meeting were Ishaq Dar, Pervaiz Rasheed, Lt-Gen(r) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Kh Saad Rafique, Sardar mehtab Abbassi, Senator Asif Kirmani, Punjab Governor Rafique Rijwana and Gilgit Baltistan chief minister.

Dar informed the meeting about the NAB court proceeding wherein he was denied the time of one-week for preparation of defence before his formal indictment in the case.

The meeting also discussed the passage of Elections Bill 2017 from the Senate which after getting through from the National Assembly in upcoming session would pave way for Nawaz to continue as the party chief even after his disqualification.

The leaders expressed satisfaction over the party’s handling of the affairs in the Parliament and vowed to continue struggle for the supremacy of the Parliament and sanctity of vote.

No family split

Earlier in the morning, Senator Asif Kirmani in his media talk rejected the rumors of any split within Sharif family and said “it can only be a desire of the opponents. The party was united yesterday [in the past] and it is united today [at present]”.

Responding to a query whether Nawaz would continue to head the party, he said, Central Working Committee and General Council of the party would decide on this issue.

Answering a question about Imran Khan’s demand for fresh elections, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman is a non-serious person and least conversed with political affairs. “He (Imran) is a non-serious person and lacks political maturity.”

When asked about stay of the former prime minister, Kirmani said, “You people will know wherever he stays.”

Welcome on arrival

The former prime minister has returned home after spending approximately four weeks with his ailing wife.

He arrived at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) at 7:45am in flight PK-786 and was received by senior party leadership and workers.

They raised full-throated slogans such as “prime minister, Nawaz Sharif” and “your well-wishers are countless” as soon as Nawaz came out of the VVIP lounge.

They also presented bouquets to the ex-PM, who proceeded to Punjab House without talking to the media crew waiting for his arrival at the airport.

Sharif was driven to VVIP lounge in a private vehicle as soon as he disembarked from the plane. He was surrounded by cheerful party men and leaders as he came out of the private vehicle.

The party men and ministers inquired from Sharif about the health of his wife Kalsoom Nawaz and also felicitated him for the thumping victory in NA-120 Lahore by-election.

Sharif briefly discussed party issues with some ministers before seating in his vehicle, which proceeded to the Punjab House amid tight security.

Nawaz is back to face the storm

Staff Reporter/Monitoring Desk