Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif left the accountability court after a brief appearance with reference to corruption charges filed by National Accountability Bureau.

According to details, Sharif told the court that his wife is not well hence he needed to leave upon which the judge gave him permission. The appearance last for few minutes.

A number of senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including federal ministers were accompanying the former premier. Nawaz Sharif was earlier summoned on September 9 but he failed to appear before the court.

The accountability court has also summoned his sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, but they did not appear as they are still in London tending their mother.

Nawaz Sharif has reached Punjab House where he will hold meetings with senior leadership of the party. He is expected to hold a press conference at 3pm today.

Meanwhile, the court has set date of October 2 to indict Nawaz Sharif, media reports stated. The court has issued bailable arrest warrants for Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar.

Nawaz Sharif returned home after spending approximately four weeks with his ailing wife.

He arrived at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) at 7:45am in flight PK-786 and was received by senior party leadership and workers.

They raised full-throated slogans such as “prime minister, Nawaz Sharif” and “your well-wishers are countless” as soon as Nawaz came out of the VVIP lounge.

They also presented bouquets to the ex-PM, who proceeded to Punjab House without talking to the media crew waiting for his arrival at the airport.

Sharif was driven to VVIP lounge in a private vehicle as soon as he disembarked from the plane. He was surrounded by cheerful party men and leaders as he came out of the private vehicle.

He further consulted senior party leaders following his return from London, ahead of his today’s appearance in the accountability court.

National Accountability Bureau [NAB], following Supreme Court July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case, has filed three corruption references against Nawaz Sharif, three of his four children, and son-in-law.

Besides holding group discussions with his legal and political aides, Nawaz held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali – who has been at odds with Nawaz and some other central figures in the PML-N over some policy issues.