Islamabad:- A two-week long joint exercise DRUZBA 2017 between Special Forces of Pakistan and Russia started in Minralney Vody, Russia. The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials of the special forces of both the countries. According to the ISPR, the joint exercise will focus on counter terrorism operations, hostage and rescue, and cordon and search operations. The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen military ties between both the countries.–Staff Reporter