National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said Tuesday Pakistan will host an international conference on terrorism in December which will be attended by speakers from China, Russia, Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan.

He was talking to a delegation of Balochistan Assembly headed by Speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani. Members of the provincial assembly and senior officers were also present in the meeting.

Talking to a Balochistan Assembly delegation led by Speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Sadiq said terrorism and extremism is now an international issue.

“We are committed to identify our enemy who spoil peace and harmony. That day is not far when we will root out these evils very soon,” he added.

The speaker said that development and prosperity in Balochistan is the priority of the present democratic set up. He stressed the need for closer liaison between the democratic institutions for strengthening democratic process in the country.

He assured all-out support of National Assembly Secretariat and PIPS in the fields of research, legislation and training for capacity building of members and staff of the provincial assembly.