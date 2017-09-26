PESHAWAR - Khalil Qaumi Jirga, a platform of local politicians, civil society activists and members of the Khalil tribe, on Monday protested the ‘lacklustre’ response of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government against dengue epidemic in the city.

The protestors blocked traffic on Jamrud Road and chanted slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led KP government’s failure in containing spread of the fatal virus, which has claimed the lives of several people in Peshawar and rest of the province, besides affecting hundreds of other people.

The protest was also supported by political parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Isalam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Former federal minister Arbab Alamgir, PML-N leader Arbab Khizer Hayat, former KP minister and JUI-F leader Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, former KP minister and JI leader Kashif Azam, former MPA Atifur Rahman, ANP leader Arbab Tahir and Pir Fida Advocate of PTI were among those who participated in the protest.

Arbab Khizer Hayat said on the occasion that KP government failed to promptly respond to dengue outbreak, which, he said, further spread of the virus. He said that delayed and lacklustre response of the KP government resulted in the loss of several precious lives in Tehkal, Gharib Abad, Sufaid Dheri and surrounding areas of Peshawar.

He said that still hundreds of dengue patients were admitted at hospitals, adding that steps taken by the KP government were inadequate and fruitless.

The protestors stressed the provincial government to immediately take tangible measures to contain further spread of the deadly virus and provide the best-possible treatment facilities to the dengue patients. They requested the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the situation and ask the provincial government to take necessary measures against the dengue virus.

The PPP leader Arbab Alamgir warned the KP government that if proper action was not taken for containing dengue, all roads in Peshawar would be closed for traffic. He also demanded payment of Rs1 million to relatives of each victim of dengue virus besides declaring the dengue-affected areas as calamity hit.The participants of the demonstration said that if their demands were not fulfilled, they would go for extreme measures and besiege the Chief Minister House after the passage of tenth of Muharram.