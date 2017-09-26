KAMALIA/ BAHAWALPUR-Police and the administration reviewed security arrangements made for the security of Majalis and mourning processions to be taken out on the 10th of Muharram.

Toba Deputy Commissioner Kashif Muhammad Ali and DPO Usman Akram Gondal reviewed security arrangements for Muharram and also inspected the entry and exit points of the routes of mourning processions.

Kamalia AC Khalid Mahmood, DSP Mehr Saeed Ahmed Sial, DSO Ata-ur-Rehman, Tehsildar Rao Zafar Iqbal, Security Officer Shehbaz Virk, heads of the departments concerned and organisers of mourning processions and Majalis accompanied them.

On the occasion, the DC ordered extensive monitoring of the routes. He said the control room established by Rescue 1122 would work round the clock and added the staffers have been deputed there and they would perform duty till 10th of Muharram. He warned the staffers at the control room would be monitored through CCTV cameras to ensure prompt working. The DC informed the Majalis organisers that holidays of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 employees have been cancelled, adding that the rescuers would perform duty across the city and the adjoining areas.

The DC added that police, civil defence and other departments concerned would perform special duty on Muharram, adding that the Municipal Committee would ensure cleanliness on the routes of the mourning processions.

In Bahawalpur, DPO Dr Akhtar Abbas said that police had devised a comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security across the district. He added that 250 mourning processions and 575 Majalis would be held on 10th of Muharram, adding that all these gatherings would be guarded by more than 2,000 policemen. Volunteers would also be there to assist cops, the DPO added.

He ordered all the SDPOs and SHOs to make all-out efforts to implement the security plan to maintain peace. No negligence on the part of the officials would be tolerated, the DPO warned. Mr Akhtar Abbas asked the SDPOs and SHOs to ensure 100 percent attendance of the officials. He advised the officers to make collective efforts for peace maintenance in collaboration with peace committees and the business community. The officers were also asked to seal the routes of processions with barbed wires. People participating in processions must be frisked, the DPO said and adding lady police officials should be deployed at Majalis for women. The DPO asked the officers to deal sternly with those involved in using loud speakers, wall chalking, distributing hate material, delivering hate speeches, displaying arms and aerial firing.