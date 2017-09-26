ISLAMABAD: Police have so far failed to nail the person(s) behind hoisting the flag of Islamic State (Daesh) at a pedestrian bridge on Islamabad Expressway near Iqbal Town.

The Khanna police Sunday launched a manhunt after registering a case under the section 7 and 11(g) of Anti-Terrorism Act as a passerby alerted them. According to sources, police teams in the rural zone are working on the case. Despite repeated attempts, SP (Rural Zone) Mustafa Tanveer could not be reached for comment.

The source said the police were always remained on duty on the bridge. The cops also recorded the statements of the locals while they were trying to take help from Safe City Project authorities, it is learnt.

Islamabad has Rs13 billion Safe City Project in place under which over 1,900 surveillance cameras have been installed across the city with a command and control centre set up in Sector H-11 to monitor important buildings, entry and exit points, roads, commercial centres and a sizable portion of residential areas.

The Express Tribune reported a project official as saying that it was unlikely that their cameras would have caught the culprits in the act. “That area [where the flag was found] doesn’t fall within our domain, but we do have cameras installed there,” he added. Talking notice of the matter, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal sought a report from the inspector general of police.