BAHAWALPUR-Baghdadul Jadeed and Channi Goth Police arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered 2.2kg of Charas, 1,110 litres of locally brewed liquor and bust a working still here the other day.

The police sources said that a Baghdadul Jadeed Police team led by Sub Inspector Arshad was on a routine patrol at Chak 7/BC when they were tipped-off about suspects including Siddiq, Munir Ahmed and Saeed who are brewing liquor in the area. The police raided their hideout and arrested Saeed while the others managed to escape the scene. Police recovered 1,110 litres of locally brewed liquor from his possession and registered a case against the accused.

In another raid, a Channi Goth Police team led by Assistant Sub Inspector Nasir Mehmood was at a picket at Tahirwali when they were informed that drug-dealer Bilal was selling Charas at Bridge 82thousand. The police reached the spot and held Bilal with 1.1kg of Charas from him. The police, in another incident, recovered 1.1kg of Charas from a peddler, Zamaan. Police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

SP (investigations) Rab Nawaz said that drug-dealers did not deserve leniency and would be awarded exemplary punishment.