LAHORE - In the run up to the next general elections, two main opposition parties – the PPP and the PTI– have announced their respective schedule for holding public rallies in Punjab.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has planned to address political rallies in November this year while the PTI chairman Imran Khan will be taking precedence over his PPP counterpart by starting the election campaign in the coming month.

Following its demand for early elections, the PTI has announced to stage its first power show on October 14 at Mandi Bahauddin, a district of central Punjab where the Gondal family wields greater political influence. Former federal minister, Nazar Muhammad Gondal joined the PTI along with his brother Zafar Gondal in June this year ending years-long association with the PPP.

PTI’s central Punjab president Aleem Khan went to Mandi Bahauddin yesterday to meet the Gondar family there. He also chaired a meeting of party’s district organisation to make arrangements for the party’s upcoming political show to be held at Cinema Ground. Party sources said that PTI had plans to hold rallies in other districts also but their schedule was being finalised and would be made public soon.

On the other hand, the PPP has chosen south Punjab for its political rallies to be addressed by Bilawal. On Monday afternoon, PPP’s south Punjab President, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood chaired a party meeting at Jamal Deenwali, his ancestral town, to work out the plan for party’s coming activities. According to the schedule devised in this meeting, the PPP chief would be addressing a rally on November 5 at Layya district, followed by similar events at Haroonabad, RahimY ar Khan and Mailsee on November 17, December 3 and December 17 respectively.

Though the two opposition parties have announced to start electioneering in the coming months, they differ over the timing of the general elections. If the PTI has come up with a demand for early elections not later than January next year, the PPP wants the elections to be held after completion of government’s tenure. Also, no major political party has supported the PTI’s demand for snap polls.

Also, the PPP and the PTI have cautiously welcomed the development regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country to face the courts. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah yesterday appreciate d Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming, saying he should now face the cases against him in Pakistan. He added that it had been a consistence stance of the PPP that Nawaz Sharif should fight the legal battle in courts while staying in Pakistan.

PPP’s central Information Secretary Ch Manzoor, however, said that NAB should have arrested the ex-PM before his departure for London for non-compliance of its earlier orders. According to him, NAB has been lenient on Sharifs since the very beginning.

PTI’s Punjab Secretary Information Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari said that while it was good to see that Nawaz Sharif was now appearing before the accountability court, it was now a test of the anti-graft body to expose his corruption. In a statement, Mr Bokhari lamented that NAB had never held any corrupt person accountable in the past.





