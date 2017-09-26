History: -

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, laid the cornerstone of the University Campus in 29/10/1429 H (October 29, 2008) and its name was also changed from Riyadh University for Girls to Princess Nora bint Abdulrahman University. Princess Nora Bint Abdulrahman University for Girls will allow women to study medicine, pharmacy, management, computer sciences and various languages. University president Princess Al-Jowhara Bint Fahd said that the university is designed to become the world’s largest center of higher learning for women.

The university will be built on the eastern suburbs of Riyadh, with the capacity to enroll about 40,000 female students. The environmentally friendly university will include a high-tech transport system with automatic and computer-controlled vehicles linking all important facilities at the university. The campus will also include housing for university staff, mosques, a kindergarten and an exclusive amusement center for families and students.

Vision, Mission & Objectives:

Princess Nora bint Abdulrahman University, the first women-only university in the kingdom, aims to achieve national and international leadership through education and research excellence and contribute to society and environment development based on Islamic values and cultural awareness for sustainable development.

Mission:

- Foster the University's role in the pursuit, dissemination, and application of knowledge that accords with the culture and values of society.

- Implement scientific research programs that support scholarly and creative activity. - Graduate students with the intellectual and professional skills to respond with distinction to the needs of the region, nation and the world.

- Promote a commitment to responsible citizenship and social solidarity through having a positive impact on the society that acknowledge the uniqueness of its civilization.

- Increase collaborative relationships with research and consultative bodies through activating the role of special units.

Goals:

1. Foster the belief in Allah and develop the students' sense of loyalty to the country.

2. Create a temperate generation that adheres to its own identity with a strong sense of commitment to the nation and having pride in their Islamic values.

3. Prepare female students to think logically, laterally and independently to be culturally and technologically engaged thinkers, writers, researchers, mothers, and citizens.

4. Educate specialized students through a humane educational experience informed by rigorous intellectual and ethical practices to participate in a diverse and increasingly complex world of knowledge.

5. Establish research centers and provide scientific research opportunities that respond to the ongoing and emerging needs at many levels: locally, regionally, nationally and globally.

6. Maintain the economics of education that equips students with intellectual and professional skills that fulfill the requirements and expectations of the nation's development plans. 7. Support beneficial community partnerships and collaborative environmental development in the various sectors and levels.

8. Develop the mechanisms of community partnership and promote public awareness that incorporate community service and environment development for a long-term and positive sustainable change.

Orientation:

1. Improve the educational process through effective development of education, learning, and quality assessment approaches.

2. Develop the University academic and organizational structure.

3. Support scientific research and graduate studies programs.

4. Enhance the professional competence and fundamental skills of faculty, staff, and administrators.

5. Maintain compatibility between University graduates and developmental needs of society.

6. Establish complementarity of resources and exchange of expertise.

7. Provide quality education and assurance.

Objectives:

- To be a leading academic centre that offers graduate programs which enable students to augment their academic backgrounds, to acquire both practical and theoretical knowledge in their field of study to advance in their professional careers. Through accessible high quality education and assurance which stimulate significant change and growth, the University aims to improve the educational opportunities that respond to the intellectual and professional needs both locally and globally.

- To foster an atmosphere of individualism and promote an environment where diverse perspectives and experiences are expected and which aligns its ethical and cultural values with its actions in support of the teachings of Islam.

- To actively participate in sustainable development and community service through optimum utilization of its research centers and diverse deanships, becoming a more comprehensive institution that offer consultation services in education, research and practical fields to various national and international bodies.