Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday filed a reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in contempt of court case.

The ECP said it would announce its decision on September 27 after reviewing the reply of the PTI chief.

A four-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan heard the contempt case against the PTI chief.

Khan, in his reply through his lawyer Babar Awan, stated, “I respect the ECP and believe in supremacy of institutions.”

The PTI chief stated that he corroborated the apology tendered by his previous counsel, Saqlain Haider, regarding the “contemptuous” remarks, adding that the contempt of court matter is a “closed transaction belonging to the past”.

“The issue originated from non-submission of documents in the party funding case, however, the documents have been submitted to the ECP,” the PTI chief stated, requesting the ECP to withdraw the show cause notice issued to him on September 24.

His counsel, Awan, pleaded the ECP to dismiss contempt proceedings against his client.

However, petitioner Akbar Babar’s counsel objected saying Imran did not apologize to the court despite 13 chances given to him.

The ECP said that it will announce its course of action in the case on September 27 after reviewing the PTI chairman’s reply.

At the last hearing on September 14, the ECP issued bailable warrants for Khan to ensure his presence in the case.

However, the PTI approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the issuance of warrants. The IHC suspended the bailable arrest warrants for Khan on September 20 and directed the PTI chief to reply to the ECP’s show-cause notice.

Awan assured the court that the PTI chief would reply to the ECP’s show-cause notice with regards to contempt proceedings against him. The IHC then adjourned the hearing until September 26.

The ECP had ordered Khan to submit a surety bond of Rs100,000 until September 25 and nominate two persons who would ensure payment of the amount and be held responsible, otherwise.

The PTI chief was also ordered to appear on that day in the commission in person.

Earlier on September 14, during the hearing of contempt proceedings, Awan had argued before the ECP that proceedings against his client should be postponed until the matter is decided by the high court.

The ECP had summoned the PTI chief in person on that as well but he failed to do so.

The ECP had issued the contempt notice to Khan on January 24 over his “scandalous remarks” about the commission.

Akbar Babar, the petitioner who had filed the foreign funding case against the PTI chief, had told the ECP that the PTI chief had accused it of being biased in the foreign funding case.

