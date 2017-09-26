MUZAFFARGARH-PTI leader Sardar Moazzam Ali Khan Jatoi called on the party chairman Imran Khan and discussed a strategy for victory in the next general elections in Muzaffargarh district.

UC Chairman Mian Ismail Bhutta and PTI candidate for PP-257 constituency Malik Khalid Makwal accompanied him.

On the occasion, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that rule of Sharif family had ended in the country with the Supreme Court verdict in Panama case. He claimed that the PTI would sweep the next polls and people would get rid of the corrupt rulers.

He also claimed to mitigate woes of the people of South Punjab after coming into power.

Moazam Ali Khan apprised Imran Khan of public support for the PTI in Muzaffargarh. He also thanked Imran Khan for making him member of the party's central executive committee. PTI South Punjab President Ishaq Khan Khakwani was also present on the occasion.

Security Plan

A meeting of Civil Defence officers was held under the chair of deputy commissioner to review the plan for Muharram security here the other day.

Civil Defence Officer Sehrish Arshad briefed the participants that 60 civil defence volunteers would perform duty during Muharram processions and Majalis. Civil Defence Chief Warden Azad Bakhat Sherwani apprised Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappha of the problems being faced by civil defence workers and requested for their early resolution. The DC assured early solution to the problems.