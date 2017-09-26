ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said the two houses of Parliament and provincial assemblies, if assert their due constitutional sphere of influence, will bring about positive results for democracy in the country.

“If we abdicate our space, then other stakeholders will enter the parliamentary domain as and when they like,” he said while talking to a delegation of chairpersons of standing committees, their members and secretariat staff of the provincial assembly of Balochistan headed by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Hameed Durani.

The Senate chairman said that legislature was the weakest of the three links in the trichotomy of power provided for in the Constitution and its mandate was often overstepped by the other two pillars.

While emphasising upon the importance of linkages between the House of Federation and federating units, he said a proper mechanism for institutional linkages could help in experience sharing at the level of members as well as secretariats where both sides could learn parliamentary practices. He also said the basic spirit of the parliamentary form of government was committees system which was an extension of the House.

The Balochistan Assembly speaker praised the initiatives and guidance of the Senate chairman and said that a Council of Chairpersons Committee had been set up in Balochistan Assembly too on the patterns of the Senate. She also sought advice in making a procedure of following up on committees' recommendations.

During the interactive session, members of the Balochistan Assembly, most of whom were chairpersons of committees, narrated the issues being faced in the provincial assembly and their possible solutions.

Rabbani and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik while giving details of the initiatives undertaken at Senate to make committees' work effective, institutionalising linkages with provincial assemblies and other areas also extended the proposal of training of members and Secretariat of Balochistan Assembly by the Senate to share and learn from experiences.

Rabbani also praised the efforts of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services for arranging the workshop for members of Balochistan Assembly with emphasis on how committees can be made effective. He said that learning never stopped for parliamentarians whether it was about politics, handling of issues of public interest or information about parliamentary procedures.

He said that they could observe and take information from international parliamentary practices but the basic principles had to be adopted considering the ground realities of their country and people which could best learn through such workshops.

Rabbani directed the Senate Secretariat to evolve a mechanism for improving the interaction between chairmen of the committees of the provincial assemblies particularly Balochistan and those of the Senate standing committees to learn from the experiences and improve the parliamentary practices.

The meeting was attended, among others, by MPAs Nasrullah Khan Zayray, Zmarak Khan, Agha Syed Liaquat Ali, Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar, Dr. Shama Ishaq Baloch, Dr Rukaiya Saeed Hashmi, William John Barkat, Spozmai Achakzai, Hussun Bano, Arifa Siddique, Anita Irfan, secretary Senate, executive director PIPS and officials from Balochistan Assembly.