National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua says religious scholars can play an important role in eradicating terrorism from the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was addressing a meeting of National Ulema and Mashaikh Council in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He urged religious scholars of all schools of thought to get united for the sake of national security.

Nasser Janjua said ulema and mashaikh committees should be constituted at the district and tehsil level to address the issue of hate speech and promotion of sectarian harmony.

The Adviser said a series of recommendations have been prepared for the mainstreaming of seminaries.

He said three point five million students have been enrolled in thirty eight thousand seminaries across the country.

The National Security Adviser said the federal and provincial governments will be responsible to fund the seminaries.