ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Bar Association President Rasheed A Rizvi while criticising the election bill passed by Senate on September 22 said the provisions of the Constitution could not be nullified through subordinate legislation.

He indicated to challenge Election Reforms Bill, 2117, once it becomes an Act. Rizvi, while talking to media persons at the Supreme Court said the bill will annul Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. He said that they would discuss the issue at the SCBA meeting, which will be held next week. He said that when it will become an Act after the National Assembly approves it, they would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

The Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 will pave the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as its chief. The bill was passed with a majority vote by the Senate under which the legal bar on a person to hold an office of a political party, if he is either not qualified to be, or disqualified as a member of Parliament under Article 63 of the Constitution, was removed.

Since the bill, already passed by the National Assembly, has been passed with amendments by the Upper House, it will go to the NA again and, in all probability, the Lower House of Parliament will approve it.

Commenting on the disqualification of parliamentarian under Article 62, he said the disqualification is not in perpetuity. He said a five-member bench headed by Justice Shafi-ur-Rehman had passed a judgment in 1994 wherein it had been declared that the disqualification under Article 62 is for one time.

A five-member bench on July 28 disqualified Sharif under Article 63 for not declaring his receivable in the nomination papers. Since then, a debate has started whether the disqualification under Article 62 is lifetime or for one term.

The Supreme Court in Abdul Ghafoor Lehri v Returning Officer (2013 SCMR 1271) case declared: “It may be noted that under Article 63 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan there are certain disqualifications which are of temporary nature and a person disqualified under Article 63 can become qualified after a lapse of certain period as mentioned therein, whereas, the requirement of Article 62 is of permanent nature and a person has to fulfill certain qualifications/conditions to become eligible to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e- Shoora (Parliament), otherwise, he is not eligible to be a Member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament). For this reason alone, Article 62 does not provide any period after which a person, who was declared disqualified under the said Article, can be eligible to contest the elections of the Parliament. In such view of the matter, we hold that a person who is not qualified under Article 62(1)(f) cannot become qualified by efflux of time.”

Reference in this regard is also given in the case of Imtiaz Ahmed Lali v. Ghulam Muhammad Lali (PLD 2007 SC 369).

However, Rizvi said that these are the three-member bench decision, while Justice Shafi-ur-Rehman bench was five-member.

The SCBA president expressed concern over the participation of banned outfits in NA-120 bye-election. He said in an advanced city like Lahore the participation of proscribed organisations is not good for the country.