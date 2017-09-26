ISLAMABAD - Sindh has objected to the IRSA decisions of allowing 500 cusecs of water to Kacchi Canal and said that the matter should be decided in the meeting of the Advisory Committee of the regulatory body.

In the meeting of the IRSA’s Technical Committee Balochistan has once again accused Sindh of stealing 60 Maf Water from its share.

According the assessment of the Technical Committee the provinces are likely to face 20 to 24 percent water shortage for the upcoming Rabi season.

The meeting of IRSA Technical Committee held here presided over by Director Operation Khalid Rana.

The meeting was attended by provincial regulation/irrigation officials and officials of Tarbela and Mangla dams.

The meeting assessed the availability of water in the rivers and reservoirs for the upcoming Rabi season. According the Punjab’s estimates the water shortage, during Rabi, will be likely 22 per cent while according to Sindh it will be around 21 per cent, water allocation for Kachhi Canal, Baluchistan, were also reviewed in the meeting.

According to Sindh the provision of 500 cusecs water to Kacchi Canal is above the allocated share of the province under para 2 of the water treaty, source said.

Official source told The Nation that according Baluchistan the province share was 250 MAF but it has only received 190 MAf of water and the rest was used by Sindh. However, Sindh has rejected the claim made by Baluchistan and said that unless the revamping of Sukkur Barrage take place the issue cannot be resolved.

However, according the spokesman of IRSA the final decision about the anticipated water shortage, for Rabi, and determination of provinces share would be made by the Advisory Committee meeting with the consensus of the stakeholders. The meeting of the Advisory Committee has also been convened on September 29, the official informed.

The meeting of the Advisory Committee will be presided over by Chairman IRSA and will be attended by provincial members of IRSA,GM water Tarbela and Mangla and provincial Irrigation Department.

The issue of provision of 500 cusecs of water to Kacchi Canal and alleged stealing 60 MAF water by Sindh will also be discussed in the meeting.

The Water Accord 1991 empowered the Irsa to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season. Rabi season starts from October 1, while Kharif starts from April 1. Since Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were exempted from cuts in the share, the shortage in water would be distributed between Sindh and the Punjab.