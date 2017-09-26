The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia means different things to different people. For millions of followers of Islam across the world it is the ultimate Holy Land and pilgrimage destination. For a large number of expatriates from Asia, Europe and the United States, it is a land of opportunities. For the rest of the world, Saudi Arabia means oil, the lifeline of present and future economies. Saudi Arabia has so far lived up to all these definitions, and is now entering a new phase of its development.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day on the 23 September. The nation rejoices as it recalls the historic events of the year 1351 AH (1932 AD) when the Founder, King Abdulaziz Ibn Abdulrahman AI-Faisal Al-Saud completed the unification of a divided country and proclaimed a united Kingdom ruled by the tenets of Islam.

It was on the fifth of the month of Shewal 1319 AH (15 January 1902 AD) that King Abdulaziz succeeded in regaining his heritage by capturing the capital Riyadh. Thus restoring the rule of Al-Saud to a region where the family had ruled two kingdoms that stretched over vast areas of the Arabian Peninsula and beyond: the first of which arose more than 250 years earlier. The Founder spent the next thirty one years in a single minded quest to bring together a divided, chaotic and troublesome land.

King Abdulaziz passed away on 2 Rabi al-Awwal 1373 AH (9 November 1953 AD) having spent the last two decades of his life laying the foundation of a modern, peaceful state at ease with itself.

The Founder's mantle was passed on to his sons, who faithfully trod the path marked out by their father: to build, develop and modernise but never deviate from the tenets of the faith. His Majesty King Saud was the first in line holding the reins from 1953 AD to 1964 AD. His Majesty King Faisal followed reigning from 1964 AD to 1975 AD. He was succeeded by His Majesty King Khalid who passed away in 1982 AD. Their times saw the Kingdom undergo an all encompassing far reaching transformation fuelled by wisely used oil revenues. A Kingdom with a strong and dynamic economy, taking its rightful place in the community of nations.

King Fahad bin Abdulaziz took over the reigns of power from 1982 to 2005. Upon the death of King Fahad on August 1, 2005, the people and the ruling family pledged allegiance to Crown Prince Abdullah Ibn Abdulaziz as sixth King of Saudi Arabia, The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Prime Minister. Prince Sultan Ibn Abdulaziz was named as the Crown Prince.

FOREIGN POLICY

The foreign policy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is based on geographical – historical – religious – economic – security – political everlasting principles and facts. It is shaped within major frameworks, among the most important of which are; good-neighbor policy, non interference in the internal affairs of other countries, strengthen relations with the Gulf States and the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, strengthen relations with Arab and Islamic countries for the benefit of common interests of these countries, as well as advocate their issues, adopt nonalignment policy, establish cooperation relations with friendly countries, and play effective role in the international and regional organizations.

THE HOLY PLACES

The King, Government and people of the Kingdom are proud of their custody of Islam's holy places: Al-Haram AI-Shareef in Makkah and Mosque of the Prophet in Medinah. Being of service to pilgrims and visitors to the Holy Places is an honour indeed.

The efforts of the Kingdom in the care and improvement of the Holy Places have multiplied year after year since the days of King Abdulaziz. Several enlargement projects were implemented in the Two Holy Mosques and other Holy Places, the last completed extension was by King Fahd costing more than 70 billion Saudi Riyals (SR) - equivalent to more than US $22.5 billion. The latest expansion project of Masjid Al-Haram has been envisioned by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz. The new design of the mosque would accommodate more than three million worshipers at a time and will be completed around the year 2020.

ASSISTANCE TO DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

As a percentage of GDP, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of donor states to the developing world. The UN (OCHA) report of 2008, reveals that Saudi Arabia was the largest donor for the national disaster instances in the world by solely contributing 15% of the total international donations.

Since its inception, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has played a prominent role in extending development loans to developing countries to support their efforts at boosting their economies. The SFD has also attempted to help many developing countries to achieve further socio-economic development. Since the start of its financing activity in 1975, up to the end of 2009, the SFD has provided 465 loans for a total amount of SR. 30,861.54 million, which were directed to finance 451 development projects and economic programs. The beneficiary countries totaled 75 developing countries worldwide, 43 in Africa, 26 in Asia, and six in other regions.

The Kingdom has also been at the forefront of those offering aid and assistance to victims of natural disasters and civil wars that swept across some sister Arab and Islamic Countries. This has been done through the efforts of organisations and popular committees set up by orders of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

ECONOMY AND RESOURCES

Saudi Arabia is the largest free market economy in the Middle East and North Africa holding 25% share of the total Arab GDP. The Kingdom’s geographic location provides easy access to export markets in Europe, Asia and Africa. It has a continuously expanding domestic market (annual population growth of 3.5 percent), which is adding to a young and consuming population with strong buying power. The investment environment in the Kingdom reflects traditions of liberal, open market private enterprise policies and its new Foreign Investment Law allows 100 percent foreign ownership of projects and real estate. The Kingdom has an impressive record of political and economic stability and has a modern world-class infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has the biggest oil reserves in the world (25 percent). The Kingdom is endowed with other natural resources including a wide range of industrial raw materials and minerals such as bauxite, limestone, gypsum, and phosphate and iron ore. There are no restrictions on foreign exchange and repatriation of capital and profits. It has a very stable currency and has no foreign exchange curbs, and companies are allowed 100 percent repatriation of profits. The Kingdom is among the few countries in the world that allow companies to carry forward losses indefinitely, effectively relieving businesses of the tax burden until they become profitable. The Kingdom does not impose personal income tax. Labor cost in almost all spheres is low.

AN ALL-ENCOMPASSING

DEVELOPMENT

The quest for economic development and growth began in earnest with the introduction of the First Development Plan in 1970. This began a series of five-year plans that continues today. The establishment of the physical infrastructure was accomplished in stages during the first three development plans.

The Fourth (1985-89), Fifth (1990-94),