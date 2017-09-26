Special Investigation Unit Police on Tuesday conducted a raid in Azizabad area and arrested three murder suspects.

SIU acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid in Bangoria Goth in Azizabad and arrested three suspects involved in murder and several cases of dacoity.

They also recovered weapons and stolen money from their possessions. Three suspects were arrested while three others managed to flee from the scene.

SSP Tariq Dharejo said the suspects were involved in murder, attempt to murder and several incidents of dacoity.

On September 19, the group also conducted a dacoity in a mobile mall in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where they killed a man and injured his father.

Dharejo said the suspects were identified through CCTV footage while all stolen mobile phones and money have been recovered. They are being interrogated for further information.

The suspects also killed a watchman resisting during a robber attempt and injured another, and stolen over fifty mobile phones after breaking through a shop and fled with the money.