SARGODHA-A female lawyer mysteriously burnt and moved to CMH Kharian with 80 percent of burning of her body. Rescuers told that Zia Nusrat (30) found badly burn in her house at Maqam-e-Hayat locality within the remit of city police. Her family told that she had burnt herself after dispute with her husband whom is also a lawyer. She rushed to DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha and was referred later to CMH Kharian for unavailability of burn ward at here.

In another incident, the chopped off dead body of an unidentified woman, locked in an iron box, was found laying under the bridge over a drain near village 162-North in the jurisdiction of Shah Nickdar Police. The police said that passersby spotted the box and informed the police. The police rushed to the site and found chopped off body of a woman upon search. The police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and identity.

Meanwhile in village 70-North situated in the Jhal Chakkian Police, a youth namely Muhammad Mumtaz stabbed a woman Shehnaz Bibi to death for refusing to marry her daughter with him. The accused also injured himself in a suicide attempt after killing the woman. Police have arrested the injured accused and shifted to hospital.