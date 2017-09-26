SIALKOT-Water level in River Chenab has decreased alarmingly due to stoppage by India and the water flow was recorded at 21,860 cusec at Head Marala against the routine flow of 46,000 cusec.

According to Irrigation Department officials, the normal flow of water in Chenab River should be around 46,000 cusec.

Sialkot-based senior journalists visited River Chenab and found the river bed dried at various spots, while the water level is on the constant decline near Head Marala Barrage.

The Irrigation Department officials said that the water level has dropped to a great extant in River Chenab at Head Marala, which they feared, would cause shortage of water irrigation.

Meanwhile, the farmers and growers along the banks of River Chenab are worried due to water shortage in River Chenab. They said that they are unable to water their fields for cultivation f the seasonal crops.

The main Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal has already been closed by the irrigation department due to water shortage in the river.

The officials informed that reason behind the water shortage in Chenab is stoppage of water flow toward Pakistan by India.

They suggested the government should take head-on measures to address water shortage in Chenab River.

ITTEHAD FOUNDERS' GROUP SWEEPS SCCI POLLS

Leading exporter Zahid Latif Malik was elected unopposed as President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), during annual elections completed here on Monday.

Abdul Waheed and Abid Ahmed Khawaja were also elected unopposed as Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry SVP and vice president, respectively.

They belonged to ruling Ittehad Founders' Group led by Sialkot based export tycoon Riazuddin Sheikh.

Ittehad Founders' Group made a clean sweep in the annual elections against the rival Democratic Founders' Group by winning all the ten seats (five each from Corporate Class and Associate Class).

Group Leader Riazuddin Sheikh told the newsmen that the newly-elected SCCI office-bearers will swear in during the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Tuesday (today).