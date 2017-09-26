SIALKOT-The work on grand project of 91-km-long Sialkot-Lahore Motorway is underway at a brisk pace at four different sections near Sialkot, Sahowala, Sambrial and Daska under the joint supervision of National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) here.

The project will be completed at a cost Rs43.85 billion, informed Punjab Local Bodies Minister Mansha Ullah Butt while talking to the newsmen after reviewing pace of construction work on the project near Sialkot here on Monday.

Briefing the provincial minister, senior officials of NHA and FWO informed that the government has spent Rs5.94 billion on the acquisition land for the project.

The officials said that the four-lane motorway would have eight interchanges, which would reduce travel distance and time between Sialkot and Lahore.

The project of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway would be completed in a stipulated period of one year.

The officials claimed that 16 percent earth levelling work and six percent infrastructure work of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project has been completed so far.

On the occasion, the minister expressed his hope that the motorway would open up new vistas of socio-economic and human development in the entire region.

He said that the special services of the Directorate of Design and Consultancy Risalpur have been hired for ensuring quality and standards of the project.

CHEQUES DISTRIBUTED

MNA Ch Armughan Subhani distributed financial compensation cheques among ten persons whose cattle heads were killed during Indian shelling on border villages in Charwah, Harpal and Sucheetgarh sectors along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

Local MPAs - Ch Tariq Subhani, Ch Muhammad Ikram and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed also attended the cheques distribution ceremony held at Sialkot DC office.

Later, Ch Armughan Subhani also visited the Indian BSF shelling hit border villages. On the occasion, he strongly condemned the Indian shelling on civilian population in border villages.

He also expressed solidarity with the locals affected by Indian shelling.