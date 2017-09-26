SIALKOT-A youth gunned down his female cousin for honour in village Kotli Hajipur, Pasrur tehsil here on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Saima Akhtar, 25, was living with her parents' after divorce. On Today, she was returning home after dropping her minor son in a local school. In the meanwhile, her cousin Irfan allegedly opened fire, killing her on the spot in the name of honour. The police said the accused was having the suspicion that the victim had developed illicit relations with someone in the village. The Pasrur Saddr Police handed over the dead body to the family after autopsy. Police have registered a case, with no arrest, in this regard.

Woman kills self after strangulating daughter

TOBA TEK SINGH-A woman allegedly killed her minor daughter and then shot self dead over some domestic issue here on Monday.

The police said the incident occurred in Chak 337/JB near Nawan Lahore. The deceased woman, identified as Naila's husband Intizar Ahmad was out of the village at the time of the incident. She exchanged hot words with her mother-in-law over some domestic issue. Upon which in sheer rage, Naila, first, strangled to death her six-year-old daughter Nimra and then shot self dead with the pistol of her husband. The police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and started investigation to ascertain facts surrounding the incident.

CTD lassoes three suspected terrorists

BAHAWALNAGAR-: The Counter-Terrorism Department Monday claimed to have apprehended three suspected terrorist and recovered explosive material from their possession. According to officials, the CTD Bahawalnagar carried out a in the city area while following a tip-off and arrested three suspected terrorists. The outlaws were later identified as Muhammad Imran, Minhas Idrees and Habib Ullah. The CTD said the suspects were planning terror activity. The lawmen also recovered explosives, detonators, nails, ball-bearings and pieces of glasses from their possession. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.