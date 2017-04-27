ISLAMABAD - In a major reshuffle in the federal bureaucracy, the government has transferred 11 officers of grade 20 and grade 22, and assigned them new assignments.

According to the Establishment Division’s notifications, Mohsin S. Haqqani, a grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been transferred and posted as Chairman Export Processing Zone Authority under the Industries and Production Division. He is also assigned an additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Steel Mills, for a period of three months or till privatisation of PSM with immediate effect.

The service of Iqbal Muhammad Chuhan, a grade-21 officer of PAS, has been placed at the disposal of National School of Public Police (NSPP) as previously he was serving as Managing Director Water and Power Development Authority.

Rizwan Ahmed, a grade-21 officer, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Establishment Division as previously he was serving as Chairman Trading Corporation.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a grade-21 officer has been posted as Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan. Similarly, Arif Ibrahim, a grade-21 officer, has been transferred and posted as Senior Joint Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination Division and Irum Bokhari, a grade-20 officer of PAS, as previously he was awaiting posting in the Establishment Division, was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Industries and Production Division.

Haroon Ahmed Khan, a grade-20 officer of PAS, has been posted as Joint Secretary Law and Justice Division. Muhammad Hashim Tareen, a grade-20 officer of PAS, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Water and Power. Sheikh Zia-ul-Haq, a grade-20 officer of PAS, was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Defense Division.