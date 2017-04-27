SADIQABAD: At least seven people have been abducted in Sadiqabad. The kidnappers have demanded buffaloes in return for abductees.

According to media reports, abductors claimed that police during operation in the area had taken 50 buffaloes of natives along with them and now they will not set free the kidnapped persons until police return their buffaloes.

According to police raids have been conducted for the recovery of abductees while the cost of 50 buffaloes is stated to be about 10 million rupees.