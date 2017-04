Airstrike kills a number of terrorists on Pak-Afghan border, says Inter Services Public Relation latest press release.

According to ISPR, "Terrorists were moving from Nangarhar, Afghanistan into Rajgal valley Khyber Agency. Airstrike was carried out in Sattar Kalay and Narai Nau, Rajgal Valley khyber Agency."

A number of terrorists were killed while many were injured. The injured and survivors fled back.

Their hideouts have been destroyed as per credible intellegence, says the statement.