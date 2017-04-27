ISLAMABAD - Senior advocate Akram Sheikh has clarified that he acted and produced the letter from Hammad Bin Jasim Bin Jaber Al-Thani before a five-member bench, which heard the Panama Leaks, as per the instruction of his clients.

Akram Sheikh had represented Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children in the Panama case. But he was removed later due to the way he had produced the Qatari letter before the bench. Afterward Shahid Hamid appeared on behalf of PM’s daughter Mariyam Safdar, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, while Salman Akram Raja represented Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz.

“Everything I did in this case [Panama Leaks] was on the instructions of my clients and nothing was done contrary to any such instructions. The same is also true regarding production of letter of Qatari Prince,” the senior lawyer said in the clarification, issued to the media on Wednesday.

“I advised my clients professionally with which sometimes they agreed. Being their counsel, I was bound to act on their instructions regardless of my advice or opinion,” he added.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan, in his dissenting note, had observed that during the hearing of the case in November 2016, Akram Sheikh, counsel for the PM’s children, dramatically and with theatrical impact, took out an envelope from his brief case and produced before the court a document containing a statement of Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani.

“That document [Qatri letter] was dropped on the court like a bombshell hoping that the same would destroy the allegations levelled in the petitions by explaining as to how the properties in London had come in possession of PM Nawaz Sharif’s family and in the ownership of Hussain Nawaz Sharif.”

“It is, however, ironical that the said bombshell has caused more damage to the case of the PM and his children than to the case of the petitioners. In fact the devastation wreacked by that document upon the case of PM and his children may be incalculable and beyond their contemplation,” Justice Khosa wrote.