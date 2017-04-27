Consular access to Jadhav out of question, India told

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday told India that consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was out of question as he was a convicted terrorist.

The decision was conveyed to Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in a meeting here, officials at the foreign ministry said.

The officials said the Indian envoy sought consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav again, which was “instantly” rejected by the foreign secretary.

India was told that the consular access agreement between the two nuclear-armed neighbours was not for spies or terrorists but prisoners.

Janjua said that India itself had not cooperated with Pakistan over Jadhav’s case despite the fact that Islamabad contacted New Delhi on the issue.

“This is a fact that he admitted involvement in terrorism. His statements are on the record,” the secretary was quoted as saying by an official.

This month, the Indian spy was convicted by Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act and later Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed his death sentence.

The Indian naval officer, who was working for the Research and Analysis Wing, was tried under Section 59 of PAA 1952 and Section III of official Secret Act of 1923.

The FGCM found Jadhav guilty of all the charges.

He had earlier confessed before a magistrate and the court that RAW had tasked him to coordinate and organise terror activities in Pakistan.

Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested in a counter intelligence operation from Balochistan on March 3rd last year.

The Indian spy’s conviction has intensified tension between Pakistan and India as Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that if Pakistan went ahead with the execution, it will amount to “premeditated murder.”

Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, however, said that there would be no compromise on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence.

The politicians from all the parties also expressed unity on the case.

Jadhav has the right of appeal within 40 days to an appellate court and he may lodge a mercy petition to the army chief within 60 days of the decision.

He may also lodge a mercy petition to the president of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of the army chief on the mercy petition.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Bambawale said that he had filed an appeal with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

“We want his release at the earliest. I have filed an appeal with the foreign secretary. This is the same appeal which was to be filed within 40 days,” he said.

The Indian envoy claimed Jadhav was not a spy and was not involved in any terror activity.

He said that India was hopeful of the spy’s release.

Bambawale again sought attested copies of the charge-sheet and the death sentence against Jadhav.

The envoy demanded visas for the family members of the convict.

The high commissioner also sought Jadhav’s medical report.

International affairs expert Dr Pervaiz Iqbal Cheema said that Jadhav was a terrorist who had been convicted by the FGCM after proper procedure.

“He has the right to appeal and can move high court for that. How can Pakistan provide consular access to a terrorist,” he said.

Cheema said that the Indian government was attempting to get their spy released.

“They are trying to portray him as a victim and get international help,” he maintained.

Consular access to Jadhav out of question, India told

Shafqat Ali