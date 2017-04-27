CHINIOT - The Punjab Board of Revenue member visited wheat-procurement centre here in Chiniot and Chak 11. He inspected seating arrangements and facility of clean drinking water for farmers at the procurement centre. He also listened to the farmers' problems. He assured the farmers of purchasing all the wheat they brought to the procurement centres.

TWO DEAD IN COLLISION: Two youth were killed in collision between a motorbike and dumper on Faisalabad-Jhang Bypass here the other day.

According to police, Nauman, 18, and Ubaidullah, 15, of Mohallah Kamangran were on the way back home on a motorbike. As they reached Faisalabad-Jhang Bypass, the motorbike collided with a speeding dumper head-on. Resultantly, Nauman was killed on the spot while Ubaidullah got injured critically and was rushed to DHQ Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

It is to be noted that three colleges and a school are situated on the road. The road lacks speed breakers which let the drivers drive the vehicles fast which has caused several accidents. Management of the school and colleges has brought the situation into notice of the district administration and the tehsil municipal committee but no step has been taken so far.