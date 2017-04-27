SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has failed to arrest over 300 human traffickers and 40 notorious human traffickers named in FIA’s Red Book.

These human traffickers belong to Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala and their early arrest has become a big challenge for the FIA, a big question mark on its performance.

The concerned senior officials were reluctant to give comment about the FIA failure. However, FIA Gujranwala Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that it was the biggest circle across Pakistan. As the circle was suffering shortage of the officials and other staff due to which it was also facing multiple difficulties in arresting the said notorious accused.

He said that there were more than 500 inquiries lying pending at FIA Gujranwala Circle due to staff shortage. He admitted that the FIA remained unable to arrest the human traffickers named in FIA’s Red Book. He said that most of these accused had fled abroad due to which it remained unable to arrest them for providing relief to the victims as well.

He revealed that however, the FIA has further tightened its circles around the human traffickers here.

Meanwhile, the FIA arrested two notorious human traffickers Raja Riaz (Sialkot) and Naveed (Narowal). The accused would send people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them by showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future in abroad. FIA has sent the accused behind the bars and furthr investigations were underway.

On other side, the incidents of motorcycle thefts and robberies continued unabated as the outlaws took away five more motorcycles in separate incidents in Daska city and its outskirts here.

Local people expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of motorcycles' snatching and theft in Daska. Three unknown armed motorcyclists snatched a motorcycle (GAK-1870) at gunpoint from Arbaz and Usama Azam in Daska city's congested Rustam Road locality.

Two armed bandits snatched a motorcycle (STK-8539) at gunpoint from a trader Muhammad Qasim in Shafiq Town Daska city. Thieves took away a motorcycle of a milkman Amir Hussain from Daska city's congested Islampura locality.

Two dacoits snatched a motorcycle (FSC-9765) at gunpoint from Akram Khan and Asif near village Uddoway-Motra, Daska tehsil here. Three unknown armed dacoits snatched a motorcycle (STK-4608) at gunpoint from a local milkman Salman Akram and his mother near village Targa-Motra, Daska tehsil here.

MEANING: The Central Leader of PML-Q Ch. Pervaiz Elahi will address a divisional convention of the party workers at Sialkot here today. He will be accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at Sialkot by the local PML-Q leaders.