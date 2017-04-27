HAFIZABAD - Three more villagers in the area faced colossal loss as their standing wheat crop in 20 acres of land in three different villages was reduced to ashes as fire erupted in the fields suddenly.

According to rescue source, standing wheat crop in 12 acres of Muhammad Zaman and five acres of Ghulam Hussain in village Kot Chian burnt suddenly. The second incident took place in Solgin Kharal where standing wheat crop of Riaz Ahmad in three acres was also rent asunder. However, rescue-1122 fire fighters rushed to-the-spot and saved the wheat crop in nearby fields.

THEFT: Unidentified bike thieves deprived a citizen of his bike in broad daylight in the city. According to police source, Adnan Ashraf son of Muhammad Ashraf has parked his bike No. HZK-1820 outside a private bank and went inside and when he returned he found that his bike was whisked away by unidentified thieves. The police have registered a case and are investigating but failed to arrest the accused.

PTI MEETING: The PTI would protect the rights of minority communities as they are part and parcel of the society and playing vital role in the development and progress of the country.

While administering oath of office to the newly-elected office-bearers of Christian community, Ch. Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and Syed Asim Bukhari Central leaders of PTI said that the PTI believed in the provision of food, shelter and employment to the masses.

They said that keeping in view the SC verdict, Prime Minister should tender his resignation for ensuring impartial investigation by the JIT.

RECRUITMENT: According to walk-in interview policy of the Punjab Government, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hamed Rafique has recruited 10 new doctors including five lady doctors and posted them in DHQ Hafizabad, THQ Pindi Bhattian, RHC Kassoke, Kaleke Mandi, BHU Sandhwan Tarar and Government TB clinic Hafizabad.