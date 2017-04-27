Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Thursday he was unaware of Wednesday’s meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and an Indian delegation.

A three-member Indian delegation led by industrialist Sajjan Jindal had reportedly called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. A private news channel reported the delegation went to Murree where they had lunch with Nawaz Sharif.

According to the report, the Indian delegation stayed with the premier for several hours and conveyed the message of Narendra Modi to Nawaz Sharif.

In a separate development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed reservation over the arrival of Indian delegation and submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mehmoodur Rasheed tabled the resolution. The resolution states that the Indian delegation flew to Pakistan to rescue the beleaguered prime minister. It says parliament and the general public must be informed of motives behind this visit.

Voicing reservations over arrival of the delegation, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said, “We are concerned over the visit. PM Sharif has business relations with Indians.”