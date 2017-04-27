Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Naeem-ul-Haq has said that full report of Dawn Leaks should be presented to the public.

PTI is protesting infront of Pakistan Information Department as they have been barred from holding a press conference.

PTI leader while speaking infront of Pakistan Information Department said, “We are being barred from addressing in PID but we want the full report on Dawn Leaks. Even Model Town report is pending. ”

Earlier PTI had written a letter to PID so they could hold a press conference, but it was rejected.

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said, “PID has some rules and they cannot be changed for PTI.”