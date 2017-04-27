Leader of PMLN Maryam Nawaz responded to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s bribe accusations saying that she is afraid of the captain’s life after death as he keeps on leveling blame on Punjab CM and Hamza Shehbaz.

She responded on Twitter,

"Shahbaz Sharif's close aide offered me 10 billion. No,Hamza's friend made an offer to my friend in Dubai." I fear for this man's Hereafter! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 26, 2017





Hamza Shehbaz, son of Shahbaz Sharif, has assured that he will take legal action against Khan over his false accusations. He also said that Imran Khan should either bring evidence or be ready to face a legal action.

PTI Chief Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Shehbaz Sharif’s close ally offered him Rs 10 billion bribe so he remains silent on Panama Leaks case.