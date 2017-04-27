Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Daniyal Aziz asks Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Chairman Imran Khan to be a man and name the person who offered him money.

While speaking to journalists he said, “Imran Khan had claimed that he was offered 10 billion rupees but he has not named the person. In the past two days he has changed his statement ten times. He is lying all along. You cant fool the public with this stunt.”

He also asked Imran Khan to be a man, “If you are a man then name the person who offered you money. Otherwise it proves you are once again lying to the public.”