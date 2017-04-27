ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to provide evidence of his allegations of ten billion rupees offered to him for keeping mum on the Panama Leaks.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that Imran Khan was habitual of levelling baseless allegations against others. She said that answer to this question is responsibility of the PTI chairman and it will be the test of his morality. She said Imran Khan should disclose the name of the persons, institutions or parties who offered him ten billion rupees.

She said that the Supreme Court has rejected the petitions of all the petitioners and their prays have also not been included in the questions of Joint Investigation Team. She said that Imran Khan has also passed the comments against judiciary and he has not the courage to accept anti-PTI court decisions.

She said that PTI had failed to produce the documentary evidences before court against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Leaks case. She said Imran Khan only believes in negative politics and he promoted it in the country. She asked Imran Khan that why he did not present proof of ten billion rupees’ offer during hearing of the Panama Leaks case in the apex court. She said that Imran Khan is trying to make the decision of the honourable judges’ controversial.

She said that Imran Khan has closed the operation of KP Ehtsaab Commission after finding his close aides involved in corruption. She said that PTI chief has also failed to share details of foreign funding in the name of party fund with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

She said Dawn Leaks report has been presented to the Premier. She said that the media also played immature role on Dawn Leaks case as nobody can produce a news on the basis of speculations.

She said today the back of terrorists has been broken and supremacy of law has been restored. She said arrest of TTP spokesperson is a great success of Pakistan in war against terrorism.

The minister said according to policy of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif there is no concept of good and bad Taliban and they are just the Taliban.