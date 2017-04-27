Opposition leader of the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should name the person who offered him money or his political career will end.

In an interview Khursheed Shah said, “Imran Khan has accused Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and it cannot be ignored. He should come forward with the name, as it is not a small thing.”

He further said, “Now Imran Khan cannot take a U-turn, he has spoken in front of media so this is public property. If he had said it behind closed doors it would be different.”

Earlier the PTI Chief claimed that he had been offered Rs 10 billion to back off from the Panama Papers case.