London :- The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's (UP) BJP-led government has announced an end to holidays for Eid Miladun Nabi, Jummat-ul-Wida, and 15 other public holidays, reported BBC on Wednesday. The announcement was made on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Twitter account. Besides the aforementioned holidays, days off to celebrate the birth of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, Chandar Shekhar, and Chaudhry Charan Singh have also been ended.–Monitoring Desk

"On the birthdays of great personalities, educational institutes should organise assemblies informing students of their personality, achievements and motivational teachings," the Chief Minister's office declared in a series of tweets.