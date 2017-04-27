OKARA - A brick-kiln owner and a clerk were booked on violation of Child Labour Act on Wednesday.

Ishaq of Child Labour Department, on a tip-off, raided the brick-kiln in Mouza Alawal Ky some 25km away in north of the city. He found Shaguft, 12 and Abbas, 7, working at the kiln during school time.

The Gogera Police registered a case against kiln owner Mazhar Iqbal and his clerk Rai Mohsin on violation of Child Labour Act.