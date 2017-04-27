KAMALIA - A martyred Pak Army soldier Nasir Sial was laid to rest in his hometown Khan Da Chak here the other day.

Nasir, 32, embraced martyrdom in a terror attack while performing census duty at Pasni, Gwadar. Besides relatives, a large number of people from neighbouring villages also attended his funeral. The funeral was held with full military honours. Nasir left behind a son and widow.

Khalid, brother of Nasir, told the media that he and all the family are proud of Nasir for sacrificing his life for the country. He pointed out that terrorists cannot degrade morale of Pakistanis, adding that each and every Pakistani is ready to sacrifice his life for his motherland.