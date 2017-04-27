During the hearing of Mashal Khan lynching case in Supreme Court, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) government submitted investigation report to the court.

Advocate General told the three-member bench that provincial government is re-establishing the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the case.

“The officers from Military Intelligence (MI), Inter Services Investigation (ISI) and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) are being including in the JIT,” he said.

“While officers from police are already in the team,” he added.

The advocate General further told the court that four suspects are under judicial remand but main suspect couldn’t been arrested yet.

“36 suspects in total are under arrest,” he stated.

The court adjourned the case for15 days.

Mashal Khan was lynched by a mob in Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan under allegations of blasphemy.