SIALKOT - State Minister for Religious Affairs Ameenul Hassanat Shah said that the government was making efforts for providing the maximum facilities for Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

He stated this while talking to the newsmen here after inaugurating a newly established hotel on Railway Road Sialkot here today. He said that the Pakistani Haj pilgrims will see the "difference" in the Haj facilities to be provided them there this year.

The state minister announced that the Haj balloting would be held on May 28, 2017. He said that 107,000 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will perform the Haj under the official quota while 70,000 pilgrims will perform Haj through the private tour and Haj operators in Pakistan.

He said that the Pakistani government has brought several direly needed changes in Haj travelling for the pilgrims from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia especially between Jeddah, Madina and Makkah) by taking serious note of the complaints made by the Haj pilgrims in past.

The State Minster added that now the governments of Pakistan and Saudia Arabia will arrange the best transport facilities from near their residences during Haj performance.

COLLEGE PRAISED: The Sialkot-based exporters have highly hailed the role of Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot in promotion of the quality medical education and making hectic efforts in serving the ailing humanity.

Addressing a meeting of the Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), KMSMC Principal Dr Zafar Ali highlighted the curriculum, extra-curriculum activities, achievements, goals and targets of KMSMC Sialkot. He told the participants that KMSMC has got first position in Punjab's all the medical colleges by showing hundred percent results in recently held the annual medical exams.

On the occasion, SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta and Sialkot exporters assured their full cooperation in making KMSMC Sialkot as a "Center of Excellence". A large number of the exporters and KMSMC students and teachers attended the meeting.