KHANEWAL: Multan Electric Supply Company (Mepco) lineman Gulzar died on Wednesday after receiving a fatal electric shock from an 11 KV wire that he was trying to repair in village 5 kassi of tehsil Kabirwala. He had been assured that electricity supply had been suspended and that it was safe to touch it, his colleagues said. Heirs of the deceased demanded inquiry into the incident and action against the negligent officials of MEPCO.–Staff Reporter