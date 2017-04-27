ISLAMABAD - Former president Supreme Court Bar Association Ali Ahmed Kurd said that the names of over 400 people mentioned in the Panama Leaks but only Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family were targeted.

Kurd, along with SCBA General Secretary Aftab Bajwa, was talking to the Supreme Court reporters on Wednesday.

The Panama Papers carry names of over 400 persons, including businessmen, traders, politicians, former civil and military bureaucrats were who had shifted their capital in millions of dollars abroad by investing in offshore companies.

He said if these personalities had invested their money in Pakistan then there would have been no problems of employment and price hike in the country.

Kurd also objected to the two-year extension of military courts, adding it is the failure of our judicial system. He recalled that they ran on the streets and roads for several hours in the lawyer’s movement and travelled day and night across the country for the restoration of judiciary.

The SCBA incumbent General Secretary Aftab Bajwa expressed concern over verdict in the Panama Leaks, ordering formation of Joint Investigation Team comprising members from FIA, NAB, SECP, SBP as well as representatives of ISI and MI.

Except the ISI and MI, he said, how other institutions, including FIA, NAB and the SECP can ensure transparent investigation into the matter and how it could question the Chief Executive of the country.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has decided to convene a lawyer’s convention to take a unanimous view on the Supreme Court judgment on Panama Leaks. He said that Executive Committee of SCBA has convened a meeting, which will be held on May 2, 2017 in Islamabad.