KASUR - The residents of Kasur district are without power for up to 16 hours in urban and 18 hours in rural areas amidst prolonged and unscheduled outages while water filtration plants in various areas are also out of order.

According to a survey conducted by The Nation, power outages has given rise to unemployment in the district as the traders and industrialists have become unable to run their business due long suspension of electricity, rendering labourers jobless. They have become unable to earn livelihood for their families. Moreover, these miseries are coupled with shortage of water which has gone scarce due to outages. In the summer, demand for water escalates with the gradual rise in mercury. But residents in Kasur have been deprived of clean drinking water due to outages and non-functioning of water filtration plants.

Social, political figures and trade unions of the district urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to fulfil the promise regarding elimination of loadshedding.

Likewise, the residents of various areas have urged the government to ensure rehabilitation of non-functional water filtration plants, saying these plants are the only source of potable water amidst acute water-shortage due to loadshedding.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of different areas expressed grave concerns over non-functioning of water filtration plants across the district. They said that thousands of residents have been deprived of hygienic and clean drinking water due to non-functioning of water filtration plants, installed to provide clean drinking water to the residents.

They said that in this scorching heat, difficulties of the public, already faced with shortage of water due to electricity loadshedding, have been multiplied by the non-functioning of the water filtration plants. They said that the filtration plants, established to provide clean drinking water to the public, have been lying out of order since long but the authorities concerned never bothered to get them repaired and make them function. The residents demanded Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the situation and order officials concerned to get the water filtration plants rehabilitated.