ISLAMABAD : Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned a special meeting on May 11 to discuss progress in court cases involving recovery of over billions of rupees by the state institutions.

The Parliamentary Accountability body, chaired by Syed Khursheed Shah, reviewed the audit objections of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of year 2013-14.

The committee has decided to invite Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, Opposition Leader in Senate Aitezaz Ahsan, Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Attorney General in special meeting to evolve a strategy to pursue the pending cases of state institutions of nearly Rs5,000 billion.

The PAC in its previous meetings had expressed concerns over the pending cases in the courts. The decision was taken to resolve the pending cases of government institutions.

PTI’s PAC member Shafqat Mehmood criticised the country’s judicial system. “Billion of rupees cases are pending in the courts, which needs to be resolved,” he said. The committee was of the view that these over billions of rupee cases even larger than the country’s GDP were pending in the courts. Over Rs300 billion cases pending in the court only in FBR, said an audit official. The chairman FBR said that there was a need to take action against the persons involved in embezzlement. Reviewing the audit objections of Custom department, the committee expressed reservations over the sale of smuggled cigarette. The PAC chairman expressed displeasure over the absence of attorney general.

He also directed the secretary PAC to write a letter to Attorney General, asking him to attend next meeting of committee.