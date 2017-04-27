A high-level Pakistan Army delegation headed by Chief of General Staff Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar met Afghan officials on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

The Pakistani delegation, on the direction of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, offered free medical treatment to Afghans injured in an attack on a military base in Mazar-i-Sharif last week.

The delegation also met Afghanistan's acting Defence Minister Tariq Shah Bahramee and Army Chief Gen Muhammad Sharif Yaftali, the statement added.

Afghan authorities during the meeting were assured that the Pakistan Army has control over all areas on the Pakistan side of the border and would not allow its soil to be used against Afghanistan, said the military’s media wing.

"Terrorists are a common threat and shall be defeated," it added.