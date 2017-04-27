ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary delegation from Pakistan to be led by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be embarking on a three-day official visit to Kabul on April 29 to help remove the growing mistrust between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A couple of weeks back Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wrote to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suggesting exchange of high-level parliamentary delegations to help remove the misunderstanding between the two countries. Premier Sharif without wasting a minute wrote to Speaker National Assembly to constitute a delegation to embark on the Kabul visit.

Chief of Qoumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, respected as the well-versed person on the Pak-Afghan issue, who also command respect among the Afghan leadership, hoped that the visit will definitely open a window of opportunity for both the governments to remove the irritants and help resolve all the issues through negotiations.

The QWP party chief confirmed the Kabul visit and said that almost all the parliamentary parties heads were invited to be part of the delegation and in case some parliamentary party leader would not be available he would be represented by some of his party parliamentarians.

Commenting on the recent spate of tension between the two countries which led to the closure of Pak-Afghan border, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that both sides have complaints against each other and all what the parliamentary delegation would do is to level ground for the formal negotiations between the two sides to resolve all outstanding issues through negotiations ranging from the border management to action against the terrorists involved in disruptive activities on both sides of the border.

To a question, the QWP chief said that after their visit, the Afghan delegation would also be visiting Pakistan, which will include some high-profile personality besides the parliamentarians which would formally take up the contentious issues with authorities in Islamabad.

About the schedule of the visit, Sherpao said that the delegation of Pakistani parliamentarians would be received by the Speaker of the Afghan Parliament and after having some formal interaction with the Afghan parliamentarians, the delegation would meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who would be holding dinner in their honour.

The delegation would also have interaction with government functionaries and key figures of the Ghani’s administration.

Next day, the delegation would attend the lunch hosted by former Afghan president Hamid Karazi and also meet some important Afghan leaders at the event and discuss ways and means to bring the two nations closer and to remove the growing mistrust.

Afghan Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah will also host dinner in honour of the Pakistan parliamentary delegation where they would be expecting some fruitful interaction with the Afghan leadership, Aftab Sherpao informed, adding that the visit would go a long way in diluting the tension between the two states and lay a fresh base for resumption of dialogue between the two sides to address the common issues like border management, cross-border infiltration of militants on both sides of the border and bilateral trade.