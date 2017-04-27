KARACHI: Pakistan maritime security agency has arrested around 29 Indian fishermen for violating the maritime boundaries.

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (MSA) said, MSA arrested 29 Indian fishermen as they violated Pakistan maritime boundaries with five boards. They had entered into sea territory. The detained Indian fishermen were handed over to the Docks Police.

Last month, nearly 100 Indian fishermen were taken into custody for fishing illegally in Pakistan’s sea boundaries. In addition, 19 boats were also held during the MSA’s raid.