Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has banned all television channels from interviewing or giving airtime to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s former Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.

Pemra has received numerous calls, emails and messages from the public. Ehsanullah Ehsan has been involved in terrorism which caused the death of Pakistanis. His interview was to be aired tonight on Geo News.

PEMRA Prohibits Airing of Terrorists Interview pic.twitter.com/egF3NPvvOi — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) April 27, 2017

According to Pemra, Ehsan's interview will be an insult to all the lives that have been lost in in terrorism and it goes against the National Action Plan. Hence, his interview has been banned according to rules of 2002 clause 27.